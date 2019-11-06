Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
2019-11-05 16:00:00
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
  • The $JPY got some impetus from the US Dollar’s broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/h60BYDkv5l https://t.co/P4UhDgg8WQ
  • #GBP/JPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 139.19, S2: 139.59, S1: 139.75`, R1: 140.15, R2: 140.4, R3: 140.8- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?CHID=QPID=917720
  • #BRL #ibovespa https://t.co/jb6B8gxB4Q
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Will be starting shortly, come and join! https://t.co/CIDQtjl7vU
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (18.8%) of an RBA rate cut at next week’s interest rate decision #AUD
  • Called it - #EURUSD broke the October uptrend and is now trading on the edge of support at around 1.1073: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2019/11/05/Euro-Price-Chart-EURUSD-Uptrend-on-Verge-of-Collapse.html https://t.co/6L95p2NWBe
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia $USDJPY #USD #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/06/Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-as-the-US-Dollar-Reversal-Speeds-Up-in-Asia.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/BsAsT9x3W0
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CnNzo9TnuO
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.

2019-11-06 00:23:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 47.90% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

49.35%

50.65%

-5.15% Daily

-17.31% Weekly

21.47% Daily

47.90% Weekly

6.69% Daily

6.47% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 16 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00, price has moved 7.57% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.15% lower than yesterday and 17.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.47% higher than yesterday and 47.90% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2019-11-06 01:23:00
2019-11-05 16:23:00
2019-11-04 04:23:00
2019-11-01 12:23:00
