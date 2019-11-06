Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 47.90% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 49.35% 50.65% -5.15% Daily -17.31% Weekly 21.47% Daily 47.90% Weekly 6.69% Daily 6.47% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 16 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00, price has moved 7.57% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.15% lower than yesterday and 17.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.47% higher than yesterday and 47.90% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.