EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 51.66% 48.34% 15.24% Daily 7.70% Weekly -20.54% Daily -11.12% Weekly -5.36% Daily -2.30% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 16 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11, price has moved 0.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.24% higher than yesterday and 7.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.54% lower than yesterday and 11.12% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.