EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 13:30:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
2019-11-05 16:00:00
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook - Short-term Bullish, but Could Change Soon
2019-11-05 12:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Real Time News
  • Fed Funds Futures are pricing a 9% chance for a rate cut at next month's FOMC meeting,down from 16.5% at the start of this month $DXY $TNX https://t.co/kZRWDnZcck
  • that was quick. $Gold now testing support https://t.co/Qi3oyoHE04
  • US 52-Week Bills Draw 1.565% Primary Dealers Accepted: 59.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 35.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.6% B/C Ratio: 2.84
  • The Yuan has displayed some significant strength so far this morning with $USDCNH testing below the psychologically important level of 7.0000. Get your USD/CNH market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/SXPpEEmn3i https://t.co/zHstHPXfVh
  • RT @adamscrabble: The crushed Yuan puts enormous strain on their companies and the need to repay debts in US dollars. Gov agencies have tak…
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HuRgUXx686
  • USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/11/05/USDJPY-EURJPY-Look-for-a-Reversal--Euro-and-USD-vs-JPY-Price-Analysis-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/RgJ91kTDMm
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies (24H Change) #BITCOIN +0.42% #BITCOINCASH +1.64% #ETHEREUM +2.39% #RIPPLE +1.81% #LITECOIN +3.28%
  • Chinese Yuan Roars, USD/CNH Re-Tests 7.0000 on Trade Worries https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2019/11/05/chinese-yuan-roars-usd-cnh-usdcnh-re-tests-70000-on-trade-worries-js55-yuan-price.html https://t.co/N9uHK0HYq9
  • RT @KeithBradsher: China's Xi gave an overview on Tuesday in Shanghai of his trade policies -- but whether its talks in Washington with the…
Research, Research Team
EUR/USD chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

51.66%

48.34%

15.24% Daily

7.70% Weekly

-20.54% Daily

-11.12% Weekly

-5.36% Daily

-2.30% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 16 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11, price has moved 0.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.24% higher than yesterday and 7.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.54% lower than yesterday and 11.12% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

