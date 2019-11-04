Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Hold Up vs US Dollar Despite Worrying Technical Cues
2019-11-04 07:00:00
EUR/USD Correction Remains in Focus Ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing
2019-11-04 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
2019-11-03 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains Lose Steam At Important USD/JPY Support
2019-11-04 02:00:00
US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
2019-11-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
2019-11-04 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
2019-11-04 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10.

2019-11-04 04:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.93% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BULLISH

17.32%

82.68%

-6.67% Daily

-10.76% Weekly

-3.74% Daily

1.93% Weekly

-4.26% Daily

-0.52% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 17.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10. The number of traders net-long is 6.67% lower than yesterday and 10.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.74% lower than yesterday and 1.93% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

