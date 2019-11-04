Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.93% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BULLISH 17.32% 82.68% -6.67% Daily -10.76% Weekly -3.74% Daily 1.93% Weekly -4.26% Daily -0.52% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 17.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10. The number of traders net-long is 6.67% lower than yesterday and 10.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.74% lower than yesterday and 1.93% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.