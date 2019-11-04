Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.93% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
17.32%
82.68%
-6.67% Daily
-10.76% Weekly
-3.74% Daily
1.93% Weekly
-4.26% Daily
-0.52% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 17.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10. The number of traders net-long is 6.67% lower than yesterday and 10.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.74% lower than yesterday and 1.93% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.