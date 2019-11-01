EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since May 13, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.90% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.48% 50.52% -1.55% Daily -1.04% Weekly 5.98% Daily 18.90% Weekly 2.12% Daily 8.12% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13, price has moved 2.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.55% lower than yesterday and 1.04% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.98% higher than yesterday and 18.90% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since May 13, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.