EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since May 13, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
2019-11-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
2019-11-01 09:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBPUSD Stair Stepping Higher as PM Johnson Enjoys GE Poll Boost
2019-11-01 08:04:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
2019-11-01 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
2019-11-01 10:02:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Breaking news

Change in US payrolls increased by 128k

Real Time News
  • $ES_F surging as the latest nonfarm payrolls report underscored the resilience of the US labor market and squashing recession fears - though I wonder how long the climb will last with FOMC rate cuts still priced in https://t.co/BK6ILZgbgz
  • RT @zerohedge: N.Y. FED TAKES $73.1B OF SECURITIES IN OVERNIGHT REPO OP
  • $USD spiking considerably vs virtually all majors 10-minutes following an overall solid NFP report. Onto ISM Manufacturing PMI data due in about an hour https://t.co/GiUWneRfJr
  • -Job growth has averaged 167K/month YTD, compared with an average monthly gain of 223K in 2018 -Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 6 cents to $28.18 -The total net change in NFPs were revised up for August (+51K) and September (+44K)
  • From the October US Jobs Report: -Notable job gains occurred in food services and drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities. -Manufacturing, employment in motor vehicles and parts decreased due to strike activity. -Unemployment steady at ~5.9m, 3.6% rate
  • 🇺🇸 USD Change in Private Payrolls (OCT), Actual: 131k Expected: 80k Previous: 167k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • #NFP headline figure smashes expectations (128K actual vs 85K est) but still trending lower (prior 180K) $USD jumping vs most counterparts
  • 🇺🇸 USD Average Weekly Hours All Employees (OCT), Actual: 34.4 Expected: 34.4 Previous: 34.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • 🇺🇸 USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 3.0% Expected: 3.0% Previous: 3.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • 🇺🇸 USD Unemployment Rate (OCT), Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.6% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since May 13, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since May 13, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13.

2019-11-01 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.90% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

49.48%

50.52%

-1.55% Daily

-1.04% Weekly

5.98% Daily

18.90% Weekly

2.12% Daily

8.12% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13, price has moved 2.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.55% lower than yesterday and 1.04% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.98% higher than yesterday and 18.90% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since May 13, 2019 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.13. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2019-10-31 12:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2019-10-31 12:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2019-10-22 14:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2019-10-22 14:23:00
Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.