USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.42% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 49.66% 50.34% 18.55% Daily -8.12% Weekly -29.55% Daily -9.42% Weekly -11.77% Daily -8.78% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 24 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.55% higher than yesterday and 8.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.55% lower than yesterday and 9.42% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CHF price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.