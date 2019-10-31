USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone GDP and Inflation Beat Lowly Expectations
2019-10-31 10:14:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 09:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: British Pound to US Dollar- A Rally or Reversal?
2019-10-31 11:00:00
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 09:45:00
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag False Breakout Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gLvysYzPYm
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/l7zwe0Sk4M
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.62% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.49% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9Jmdcxj1OX
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (OCT 19) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1679k Previous: 1682k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (OCT 26) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 215k Previous: 212k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Real Personal Spending (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Personal Spending (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Personal Income (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

2019-10-31 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CHF chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.42% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BEARISH

49.66%

50.34%

18.55% Daily

-8.12% Weekly

-29.55% Daily

-9.42% Weekly

-11.77% Daily

-8.78% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 24 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.55% higher than yesterday and 8.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.55% lower than yesterday and 9.42% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CHF price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2019-10-22 14:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2019-10-11 18:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 09, 2019 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2019-10-11 17:23:00
