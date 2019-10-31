We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone GDP and Inflation Beat Lowly Expectations
2019-10-31 10:14:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 09:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: British Pound to US Dollar- A Rally or Reversal?
2019-10-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outperforms, Month-End Rebalancing Signals US Dollar Selling - US Market Open
2019-10-31 13:20:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 09:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Falls After 'Really Significant' Remark: USD to Support
2019-10-31 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The daily $EURGBP chart shows a bearish pennant forming and the recent completion of a ‘death cross’, two well-known bearish indicators. Get your EUR/GBP technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/a1tEVigZis https://t.co/aIVTA2PlwB
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/XoUSpbJSzB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5U8RQAiz8h
  • The Chicago MNI Chicago Business Barometer drops to lowest level since 2015 $SPX https://t.co/QP6Wr5uisF
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.38% Gold: 0.99% Oil - US Crude: -1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QbZrT6RVuH
  • 🇺🇸 USD Chicago Purchasing Manager (OCT), Actual: 43.2 Expected: 48.0 Previous: 47.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • US Equity Index Update (Thursday Open): $DJI -0.11% $SPX -0.12% $NDX +0.27% $RTY -0.59% $VIX +4.87%
  • Can $USD sellers continue to push now that the Fed has indicated rate hikes won’t be in the equation until a ‘really significant’ rise in inflation? Get your analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/RbWZxDiXnu https://t.co/2KElDFnvNE
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.02% US 500: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.09% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dIwIA9CR2i
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Chicago Purchasing Manager (OCT) due at 13:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 48.0 Previous: 47.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.

2019-10-31 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

49.94%

50.06%

-7.46% Daily

-4.77% Weekly

11.58% Daily

-2.22% Weekly

1.18% Daily

-3.51% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.46% lower than yesterday and 4.77% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.58% higher than yesterday and 2.22% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 08:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2019-10-31 12:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2019-10-22 14:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2019-10-11 18:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.