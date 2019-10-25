Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.33% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
84.69%
15.31%
-7.96% Daily
-5.39% Weekly
-20.43% Daily
-14.33% Weekly
-10.12% Daily
-6.88% Weekly
Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 84.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87. The number of traders net-long is 7.96% lower than yesterday and 5.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.43% lower than yesterday and 14.33% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.
