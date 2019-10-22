AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 80.36% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.70% 50.30% -4.31% Daily -22.99% Weekly 17.03% Daily 80.36% Weekly 5.35% Daily 8.19% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 19 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 2.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.31% lower than yesterday and 22.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.03% higher than yesterday and 80.36% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.