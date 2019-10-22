We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
2019-10-22 12:38:00
GBP/USD Drops as Government Threatens Election, Canadian Dollar Unfazed by Election - US Market Open
2019-10-22 13:35:00
2019-10-22 13:35:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
2019-10-22 12:38:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
2019-10-22 14:30:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
2019-10-16 13:45:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

2019-10-22 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/USD chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 80.36% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.70%

50.30%

-4.31% Daily

-22.99% Weekly

17.03% Daily

80.36% Weekly

5.35% Daily

8.19% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 19 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 2.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.31% lower than yesterday and 22.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.03% higher than yesterday and 80.36% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2019-10-11 18:23:00
