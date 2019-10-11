USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.99% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 51.22% 48.78% 30.22% Daily 69.36% Weekly -33.57% Daily -48.99% Weekly -11.32% Daily -20.56% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32, price has moved 0.16% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.22% higher than yesterday and 69.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.57% lower than yesterday and 48.99% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.