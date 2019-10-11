USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BOC, ECB, & RBA Rate Expectations Drop as Global Recession Fears Cool - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-11 16:00:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Continues to Rally on Renewed Brexit Optimism
2019-10-11 09:57:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, S&P500 Rises Further on Solid Consumer Sentiment Data
2019-10-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Outlook
2019-10-11 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices to Gain Further on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-10-11 17:03:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump Announces Partal Deal After Meeting with Chinese Vice Premier

Real Time News
  • Treasury Secretary Mnuchin confirms 5% tariff hike will not go into effect next week
  • Trade talks with China will have 2-3 phases -Trump
  • US President Trump says that the two reached a "substantial" phase one deal, but it has yet to be put in writing. He added that progress has been made on currency and FX. So far, not a substantial reaction in financial markets $AUDUSD #ES_F #SP500 #TradeTalks https://t.co/4SOxGLLu1w
  • Trump: Good progress has been made on technology transfer talks
  • POTUS adds that agreement has been made on currency and FX issues
  • US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says talks went well with China's central bank
  • Trump adds that deal with China has yet to be put in writing
  • US President Trump says a substantial phase 1 trade deal has been reached with China. Have come to a deal on intellectual property, financial services, and big agricultural purchases $ES_F $USD $XAUUSD
  • Fed's Kaplan: - US not immune from global growth slowdown $DXY $SPX
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Corporate debt is historically high, but not a systemic risks currently $DXY $SPX
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.

2019-10-11 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CAD chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.99% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BEARISH

51.22%

48.78%

30.22% Daily

69.36% Weekly

-33.57% Daily

-48.99% Weekly

-11.32% Daily

-20.56% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32, price has moved 0.16% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.22% higher than yesterday and 69.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.57% lower than yesterday and 48.99% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 12, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 09, 2019 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 09, 2019 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2019-10-11 17:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 01, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 01, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2019-10-09 12:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 26, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 26, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2019-10-08 16:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30.
2019-10-02 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.