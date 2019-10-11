EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 09, 2019 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 38.14% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
52.32%
47.68%
18.10% Daily
5.08% Weekly
-29.52% Daily
-38.14% Weekly
-10.68% Daily
-21.18% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 52.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 1.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.10% higher than yesterday and 5.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.52% lower than yesterday and 38.14% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 09, 2019 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
