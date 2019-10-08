We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD, Silver, and SP 500 Rally Off Lows
2019-10-08 16:32:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
2019-10-08 14:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bid Revived on US-China Trade Spat
2019-10-08 08:02:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Critical Support– WTI Levels
2019-10-08 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 16:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
GBP/USD Slides as Merkel says Brexit Deal "Overwhelmingly Unlikely"

Real Time News
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 26, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

2019-10-08 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CHF chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.62% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BEARISH

51.11%

48.89%

17.37% Daily

36.45% Weekly

-15.87% Daily

-8.62% Weekly

-1.63% Daily

9.94% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 51.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.07% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.37% higher than yesterday and 36.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.87% lower than yesterday and 8.62% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 26, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

