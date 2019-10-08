USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 26, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.62% from last week.

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 51.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.07% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.37% higher than yesterday and 36.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.87% lower than yesterday and 8.62% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 26, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.