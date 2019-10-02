Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
Asian Stocks Wilt As Investors Mull Global Manufacturing Weakness
2019-10-02 05:02:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
2019-10-02 11:00:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.58% US 500: -0.60% Germany 30: -1.92% France 40: -2.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/evVS1fVk2V
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XKWLEjTrg2
  • https://t.co/L7vCKWAvA7
  • https://t.co/wlydcHmzzn
  • #Brexit AMA's with @CVecchioFX (Christopher Vecchio, CFA) live! https://t.co/wlydcHmzzn
  • Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Re-Tests Decade Lows https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/02/australian-dollar-price-outlook-aud-usd-audusd-re-tests-decade-lows-js53-aussie-forecast.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.98%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 68.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/71OHRvGl5j
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GS8FdfW5bt
  • RT @pearkes: This works really well as an example of the large number of idiosyncratic shocks floating around right now, IMO. https://t.co/…
  • How generous of Putin to praise the US economy after ISM Manufacturing just produced the lowest reading in 10 years. https://t.co/JtxbaFbIKX
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30.

2019-10-02 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Germany 30 chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.06% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

49.02%

50.98%

27.36% Daily

1.10% Weekly

-26.22% Daily

-13.06% Weekly

-7.05% Daily

-6.65% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 49.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 29 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30, price has moved 1.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.36% higher than yesterday and 1.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.22% lower than yesterday and 13.06% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Germany 30 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08.
2019-09-26 01:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.
2019-09-23 09:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.
2019-09-23 05:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.