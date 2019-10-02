Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.06% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 49.02% 50.98% 27.36% Daily 1.10% Weekly -26.22% Daily -13.06% Weekly -7.05% Daily -6.65% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 49.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 29 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30, price has moved 1.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.36% higher than yesterday and 1.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.22% lower than yesterday and 13.06% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Aug 29, 2019 when Germany 30 traded near 11,871.30. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Germany 30 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.