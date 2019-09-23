GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.39% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BULLISH 50.68% 49.32% -5.13% Daily -7.96% Weekly 26.76% Daily 31.39% Weekly 8.31% Daily 7.99% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89, price has moved 8.41% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.13% lower than yesterday and 7.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.76% higher than yesterday and 31.39% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/JPY price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.