GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Italian official expects 2019 budget deficit of 2.1% and targets 2020 budget deficit of 2-2.1% of GDP
  • EU's Barnier says right now there is no basis for reaching a deal but will continue to talk $GBP
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/yoaRrW8i2W
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W6VMYTfMge
  • LIVE NOW: Technical Strategist @MBForex reviews the setups he's tracking into the open in his Weekly Strategy Webinar! https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • EU's Barnier says the UK's proposals on border between Ireland and North Ireland are unacceptable, adds that it is hard to see how they will arrive at a solution that fulfils the objectives of the backstop $GBP
  • German Foreign Minister states that proposals presented by the UK last week were a step forward $GBP
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EUban3dg81
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.

2019-09-23 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/JPY chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.39% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

50.68%

49.32%

-5.13% Daily

-7.96% Weekly

26.76% Daily

31.39% Weekly

8.31% Daily

7.99% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89, price has moved 8.41% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.13% lower than yesterday and 7.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.76% higher than yesterday and 31.39% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/JPY price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.
2019-09-23 05:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40.
2019-09-20 16:23:00
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jul 11 when Ripple traded near 0.33.
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jul 11 when Ripple traded near 0.33.
2019-09-17 14:23:00
GBP/USD: Traders continue to remain net-long since May
GBP/USD: Traders continue to remain net-long since May
2019-08-27 15:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.