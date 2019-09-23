Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-23
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Italian official expects 2019 budget deficit of 2.1% and targets 2020 budget deficit of 2-2.1% of GDP
  • EU's Barnier says right now there is no basis for reaching a deal but will continue to talk $GBP
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/yoaRrW8i2W
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W6VMYTfMge
  • LIVE NOW: Technical Strategist @MBForex reviews the setups he's tracking into the open in his Weekly Strategy Webinar! https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • EU's Barnier says the UK's proposals on border between Ireland and North Ireland are unacceptable, adds that it is hard to see how they will arrive at a solution that fulfils the objectives of the backstop $GBP
  • German Foreign Minister states that proposals presented by the UK last week were a step forward $GBP
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.

2019-09-23 05:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Germany 30 chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.18% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

MIXED

20.95%

79.05%

2.37% Daily

-11.73% Weekly

1.28% Daily

7.18% Weekly

1.51% Daily

2.58% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 20.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20. The number of traders net-long is 2.37% higher than yesterday and 11.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.28% higher than yesterday and 7.18% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Germany 30 trading bias.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since May 05, 2019 when GBP/JPY traded near 145.89.
2019-09-23 09:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40.
2019-09-20 16:23:00
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jul 11 when Ripple traded near 0.33.
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jul 11 when Ripple traded near 0.33.
2019-09-17 14:23:00
GBP/USD: Traders continue to remain net-long since May
GBP/USD: Traders continue to remain net-long since May
2019-08-27 15:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.