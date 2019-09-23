Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.18% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
MIXED
20.95%
79.05%
2.37% Daily
-11.73% Weekly
1.28% Daily
7.18% Weekly
1.51% Daily
2.58% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 20.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since May 04 when Germany 30 traded near 12,460.20. The number of traders net-long is 2.37% higher than yesterday and 11.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.28% higher than yesterday and 7.18% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Germany 30 trading bias.
