France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.54% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
10.32%
89.68%
-25.16% Daily
-22.73% Weekly
10.59% Daily
19.54% Weekly
5.39% Daily
13.15% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 10.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 8.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. The number of traders net-long is 25.16% lower than yesterday and 22.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.59% higher than yesterday and 19.54% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
