Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
US Dollar Slips Despite Treasury Yield Bump and Crude Oil Jumps on Supply Woes
2022-06-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
2022-06-28 03:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Dow and Dollar Price Action Far Too Restrictive, Seasonality Faces Key Themes and Event Risk
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds into Quarter-End as the Big Move Awaits
2022-06-28 18:30:00
Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?
2022-06-28 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE's Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.58% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.66%

50.34%

-12.12% Daily

-26.50% Weekly

15.36% Daily

46.58% Weekly

-0.15% Daily

-1.88% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70, price has moved 0.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.12% lower than yesterday and 26.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.36% higher than yesterday and 46.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

