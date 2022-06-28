FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.58% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.66% 50.34% -12.12% Daily -26.50% Weekly 15.36% Daily 46.58% Weekly -0.15% Daily -1.88% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70, price has moved 0.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.12% lower than yesterday and 26.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.36% higher than yesterday and 46.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.