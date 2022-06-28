FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.58% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.66%
50.34%
-12.12% Daily
-26.50% Weekly
15.36% Daily
46.58% Weekly
-0.15% Daily
-1.88% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70, price has moved 0.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.12% lower than yesterday and 26.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.36% higher than yesterday and 46.58% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,343.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
