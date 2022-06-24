Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 89.98% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 49.89% 50.11% -14.40% Daily -28.50% Weekly 34.63% Daily 89.98% Weekly 4.71% Daily 3.99% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 08 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00, price has moved 4.86% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.40% lower than yesterday and 28.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.63% higher than yesterday and 89.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.