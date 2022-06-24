News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
News
EUR/USD Update: Recession Fears, as Reduced Russian Gas Grips Germany
2022-06-24 11:30:00
Euro May Break Seven-Year Floor vs. US Dollar, Fall Below Parity
2022-06-24 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Finds Support as Focus Shifts to OPEC+ Next Week
2022-06-24 09:01:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00.
2022-06-24 17:23:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Rise as Investors Rethink Path of Inflation and Rate Hikes
2022-06-24 13:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-06-23 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
News
Pound Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Unflattering GBP Set to Continue
2022-06-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish
2022-06-24 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 89.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BULLISH

49.89%

50.11%

-14.40% Daily

-28.50% Weekly

34.63% Daily

89.98% Weekly

4.71% Daily

3.99% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 08 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00, price has moved 4.86% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.40% lower than yesterday and 28.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.63% higher than yesterday and 89.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 32,936.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish