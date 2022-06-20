News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Dec 22 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 97.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

31.59%

68.41%

6.77% Daily

-44.53% Weekly

18.96% Daily

97.12% Weekly

14.81% Daily

9.10% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 31.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.17 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Dec 22 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29. The number of traders net-long is 6.77% higher than yesterday and 44.53% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.96% higher than yesterday and 97.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

