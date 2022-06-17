US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since May 12 when US 500 traded near 3,925.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.04% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
72.87%
27.13%
4.98% Daily
17.42% Weekly
-0.15% Daily
-29.04% Weekly
3.54% Daily
-0.29% Weekly
US 500: Retail trader data shows 72.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since May 12 when US 500 traded near 3,925.70. The number of traders net-long is 4.98% higher than yesterday and 17.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.15% lower than yesterday and 29.04% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.
