US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since May 12 when US 500 traded near 3,925.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.04% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BEARISH 72.87% 27.13% 4.98% Daily 17.42% Weekly -0.15% Daily -29.04% Weekly 3.54% Daily -0.29% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 72.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since May 12 when US 500 traded near 3,925.70. The number of traders net-long is 4.98% higher than yesterday and 17.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.15% lower than yesterday and 29.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.