EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Euro Dithers Despite Weaker US Dollar Post Fed Hike. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-17 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-16 18:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Swiss Franc Bolts Higher as the SNB, BoE Join the Rate Hike Party While BoJ Dances Alone
2022-06-17 05:00:00
S&P 500 Returns to Bear Market, BOE and SNB Put Focus on BOJ and USDJPY
2022-06-17 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Swiss Franc Bolts Higher as the SNB, BoE Join the Rate Hike Party While BoJ Dances Alone
2022-06-17 05:00:00
USD/JPY Soars as Bank of Japan Defends Ultra-Loose Policy and Not the Yen, Where to?
2022-06-17 03:00:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since May 12 when US 500 traded near 3,925.70.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.04% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BEARISH

72.87%

27.13%

4.98% Daily

17.42% Weekly

-0.15% Daily

-29.04% Weekly

3.54% Daily

-0.29% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 72.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since May 12 when US 500 traded near 3,925.70. The number of traders net-long is 4.98% higher than yesterday and 17.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.15% lower than yesterday and 29.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

