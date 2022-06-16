News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
of clients are net long.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Euro Dithers Despite Weaker US Dollar Post Fed Hike. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
of clients are net long.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
of clients are net long.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
of clients are net long.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Surrender FOMC Gains on Return of Bond Bears
2022-06-16 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
of clients are net long.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Bank of England Raises Rates by 25 Basis Points to 1.25%, British Pound Slides
2022-06-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
of clients are net long.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Are USDJPY and S&P 500 Reversals Durable after the Big Fed Hike?
2022-06-16 02:30:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Mar 04 when France 40 traded near 6,076.20.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Mar 04 when France 40 traded near 6,076.20.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 43.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

78.73%

21.27%

11.24% Daily

49.44% Weekly

-13.31% Daily

-43.68% Weekly

4.92% Daily

10.56% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 78.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.70 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Mar 04 when France 40 traded near 6,076.20. The number of traders net-long is 11.24% higher than yesterday and 49.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.31% lower than yesterday and 43.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2022-06-15 13:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-06-15 08:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 25, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 25, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-06-14 13:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.
2022-06-14 10:23:00
