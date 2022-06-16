France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Mar 04 when France 40 traded near 6,076.20.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 43.68% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
78.73%
21.27%
11.24% Daily
49.44% Weekly
-13.31% Daily
-43.68% Weekly
4.92% Daily
10.56% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 78.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.70 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Mar 04 when France 40 traded near 6,076.20. The number of traders net-long is 11.24% higher than yesterday and 49.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.31% lower than yesterday and 43.68% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.