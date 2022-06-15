USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout
2022-06-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-06-14 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will a 75bps Fed Rate Hike Restore Market Confidence?
2022-06-15 01:00:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
2022-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
FOMC Scenario Breakdown and Why USDJPY and VIX are Key Markets to Watch
2022-06-15 03:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 65.06% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

48.56%

51.44%

-5.37% Daily

-43.11% Weekly

2.49% Daily

65.06% Weekly

-1.48% Daily

-14.18% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 23 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 1.35% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.37% lower than yesterday and 43.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.49% higher than yesterday and 65.06% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 25, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 25, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-06-14 13:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.
2022-06-14 10:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since May 24, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since May 24, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.
2022-06-14 09:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since May 20, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since May 20, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30.
2022-06-10 15:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish