USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 65.06% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 48.56% 51.44% -5.37% Daily -43.11% Weekly 2.49% Daily 65.06% Weekly -1.48% Daily -14.18% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 23 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 1.35% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.37% lower than yesterday and 43.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.49% higher than yesterday and 65.06% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since May 23, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.