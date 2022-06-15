News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout
2022-06-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-06-14 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
Fed, ECB Surprise Drives Sentiment. Can DJI, FTSE & DAX Recover?
2022-06-15 13:07:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will a 75bps Fed Rate Hike Restore Market Confidence?
2022-06-15 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
2022-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
Fed, ECB Surprise Drives Sentiment. Can DJI, FTSE & DAX Recover?
2022-06-15 13:07:00
GBP/USD Price Setup Ahead of Crucial FOMC and BoE Rate Meetings
2022-06-15 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
FOMC Scenario Breakdown and Why USDJPY and VIX are Key Markets to Watch
2022-06-15 03:00:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 44.25% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

37.93%

62.07%

-21.18% Daily

-33.42% Weekly

23.95% Daily

44.25% Weekly

1.83% Daily

0.00% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 37.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.64 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 21.18% lower than yesterday and 33.42% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.95% higher than yesterday and 44.25% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish