EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
37.93%
62.07%
-21.18% Daily
-33.42% Weekly
23.95% Daily
44.25% Weekly
1.83% Daily
0.00% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 37.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.64 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 21.18% lower than yesterday and 33.42% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.95% higher than yesterday and 44.25% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
