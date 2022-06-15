EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 44.25% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 37.93% 62.07% -21.18% Daily -33.42% Weekly 23.95% Daily 44.25% Weekly 1.83% Daily 0.00% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 37.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.64 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since May 09 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 21.18% lower than yesterday and 33.42% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.95% higher than yesterday and 44.25% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.