EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, FOMC, WTO Meeting
2022-06-14 06:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Approaches Yearly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-06-14 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-13 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD May Break 1,800 on FOMC
2022-06-14 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: 50bps Rate Hike Off the Table as UK Unemployment Rises?
2022-06-14 08:00:00
DXY Dollar Index Rock Solid Amid Market Mayhem Ahead of the Fed, BoE and BoJ
2022-06-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
DXY Dollar Index Rock Solid Amid Market Mayhem Ahead of the Fed, BoE and BoJ
2022-06-14 05:00:00
Dollar Surges, SPX Enters ‘Bear Market’, VIX and USDJPY Are the Measures to Watch
2022-06-14 02:30:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since May 24, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since May 24, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.49% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

47.82%

52.18%

-33.03% Daily

-42.97% Weekly

17.73% Daily

28.49% Weekly

-13.58% Daily

-19.65% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 47.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 24 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96, price has moved 3.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 33.03% lower than yesterday and 42.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.73% higher than yesterday and 28.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since May 24, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

