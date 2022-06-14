EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.77% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.17%
50.83%
-6.35% Daily
-29.48% Weekly
9.58% Daily
40.77% Weekly
1.12% Daily
-5.51% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09, price has moved 4.75% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.35% lower than yesterday and 29.48% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.58% higher than yesterday and 40.77% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.