EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.77% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.17% 50.83% -6.35% Daily -29.48% Weekly 9.58% Daily 40.77% Weekly 1.12% Daily -5.51% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09, price has moved 4.75% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.35% lower than yesterday and 29.48% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.58% higher than yesterday and 40.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Sep 20, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.