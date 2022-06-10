GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jan 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 156.28.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 52.84% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BULLISH 17.48% 82.52% -14.93% Daily -58.39% Weekly 5.28% Daily 52.84% Weekly 1.09% Daily 4.15% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 17.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jan 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 156.28. The number of traders net-long is 14.93% lower than yesterday and 58.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.28% higher than yesterday and 52.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.