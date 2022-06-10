News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Price Forecast: Euro unable to Capitalize on Yesterday's ECB, EUR/USD Tests 1.06
2022-06-10 08:00:00
2022-06-10 08:00:00
US Dollar Takes Flight as Risk Assets Tank Ahead of US CPI Data. New Highs for DXY?
2022-06-10 05:00:00
2022-06-10 05:00:00
US Dollar Takes Flight as Risk Assets Tank Ahead of US CPI Data. New Highs for DXY?
2022-06-10 05:00:00
2022-06-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Surging Higher- Levels to Know
2022-06-09 16:00:00
2022-06-09 16:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold Prices at Risk as All Eyes Turn to US CPI Inflation Data
2022-06-10 06:35:00
2022-06-10 06:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Fall on Rising Oil and US Dollar
2022-06-09 03:30:00
2022-06-09 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-09 14:30:00
2022-06-09 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
2022-06-09 07:36:00
What USDJPY Tells US About the EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Downs
2022-06-10 02:00:00
2022-06-10 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-09 14:30:00
2022-06-09 14:30:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jan 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 156.28.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jan 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 156.28.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 52.84% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

17.48%

82.52%

-14.93% Daily

-58.39% Weekly

5.28% Daily

52.84% Weekly

1.09% Daily

4.15% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 17.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jan 16 when GBP/JPY traded near 156.28. The number of traders net-long is 14.93% lower than yesterday and 58.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.28% higher than yesterday and 52.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

