EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Mar 23 when EUR/JPY traded near 133.30.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.65% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
21.16%
78.84%
-22.41% Daily
-31.82% Weekly
4.57% Daily
2.65% Weekly
-2.60% Daily
-7.27% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.73 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Mar 23 when EUR/JPY traded near 133.30. The number of traders net-long is 22.41% lower than yesterday and 31.82% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.57% higher than yesterday and 2.65% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
