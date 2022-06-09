Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since May 26, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
2022-06-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Fall on Rising Oil and US Dollar
2022-06-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slowly Going Nowhere - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-08 18:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Sets Sail for New Lows and the Chinese Yuan May Ebb That Way as Well
2022-06-09 02:00:00
More View more
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since May 26, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since May 26, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20.

Research, Research Team
Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 40

BEARISH

50.43%

49.57%

41.35% Daily

20.94% Weekly

-15.65% Daily

-6.57% Weekly

5.88% Daily

5.54% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 26 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20, price has moved 0.30% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 41.35% higher than yesterday and 20.94% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.65% lower than yesterday and 6.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since May 26, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-06-08 06:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 14, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.
2022-06-02 17:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish