Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since May 26, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.57% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.43%
49.57%
41.35% Daily
20.94% Weekly
-15.65% Daily
-6.57% Weekly
5.88% Daily
5.54% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 26 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20, price has moved 0.30% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 41.35% higher than yesterday and 20.94% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.65% lower than yesterday and 6.57% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since May 26, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,263.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.