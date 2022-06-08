News & Analysis at your fingertips.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.46% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

49.91%

50.09%

-1.76% Daily

-9.12% Weekly

14.29% Daily

31.46% Weekly

5.67% Daily

7.50% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 15 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 4.44% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.76% lower than yesterday and 9.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.29% higher than yesterday and 31.46% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

