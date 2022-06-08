NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.46% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.91%
50.09%
-1.76% Daily
-9.12% Weekly
14.29% Daily
31.46% Weekly
5.67% Daily
7.50% Weekly
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 15 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 4.44% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.76% lower than yesterday and 9.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.29% higher than yesterday and 31.46% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 15, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
