Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 114.40% from last week.

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00, price has moved 1.13% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.34% lower than yesterday and 33.98% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.13% higher than yesterday and 114.40% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.