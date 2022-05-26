News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-05-26 06:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?
2022-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Luckbox Leans in with Oil Trader Tracy Shuchart
2022-05-26 15:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels
2022-05-26 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2022-05-25 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ
2022-05-26 10:10:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Contained Against US Dollar, EUR/JPY May See Volatility
2022-05-26 02:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 114.40% from last week.

Wall Street

BULLISH

49.31%

50.69%

-11.34% Daily

-33.98% Weekly

25.13% Daily

114.40% Weekly

4.03% Daily

1.70% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00, price has moved 1.13% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.34% lower than yesterday and 33.98% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.13% higher than yesterday and 114.40% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 16, 2022 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-05-24 14:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 16, 2022 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-05-24 14:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 28, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2022-05-20 00:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 28, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2022-05-20 00:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-05-17 08:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-05-17 08:23:00
