France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.05% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 48.34% 51.66% -9.36% Daily -22.17% Weekly 18.18% Daily 39.05% Weekly 3.05% Daily 0.74% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 48.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 18 when France 40 traded near 6,283.30, price has moved 2.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.36% lower than yesterday and 22.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.18% higher than yesterday and 39.05% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 18, 2022 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,283.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.