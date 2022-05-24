EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 16, 2022 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.92%
50.08%
-12.30% Daily
-8.89% Weekly
17.92% Daily
31.60% Weekly
0.61% Daily
7.70% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 16 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 1.33% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.30% lower than yesterday and 8.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.92% higher than yesterday and 31.60% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 16, 2022 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
