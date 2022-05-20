USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 28, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.95% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 50.10% 49.90% 36.56% Daily 48.54% Weekly -18.91% Daily -15.95% Weekly 1.81% Daily 7.42% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 28 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97, price has moved 0.03% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.56% higher than yesterday and 48.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.91% lower than yesterday and 15.95% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 28, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.