NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
2022-05-17 05:00:00
Weighing S&P 500, EURUSD and USDJPY Reversal Commitment
2022-05-17 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-17 08:30:00
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
2022-05-17 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
2022-05-17 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fundamentals, Technicals Still Bearish - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-05-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: Positive Employment Data Nourishes Sterling Recovery
2022-05-17 06:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weighing S&P 500, EURUSD and USDJPY Reversal Commitment
2022-05-17 02:00:00
US Dollar Strength Has Been Blowing in the Yuan After CNY/JPY Hit Record Highs
2022-05-17 00:30:00
More View more
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.94% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

75.45%

24.55%

-4.01% Daily

1.21% Weekly

-24.31% Daily

-33.94% Weekly

-9.94% Daily

-10.48% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 75.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.07 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68. The number of traders net-long is 4.01% lower than yesterday and 1.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.31% lower than yesterday and 33.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-05-16 10:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-05-13 18:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
2022-05-13 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
2022-05-13 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish