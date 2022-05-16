EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.47% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.80% 49.20% 13.68% Daily 19.11% Weekly -3.43% Daily -20.47% Weekly 4.57% Daily -4.32% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 0.15% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.68% higher than yesterday and 19.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.43% lower than yesterday and 20.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.