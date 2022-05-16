EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: European Commission Spring Forecast Buoys EUR/USD
2022-05-16 09:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-15 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Balk at Recent Highs After Risk Sentiment Turns. Where To from Here?
2022-05-16 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Oil, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-05-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Weighs on Gold. Will US Retail Sales Alter Course?
2022-05-14 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Collapse Testing Critical Support
2022-05-13 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: Will GBP/USD Test 1.2000?
2022-05-16 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Oil, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-05-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
More View more
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.80%

49.20%

13.68% Daily

19.11% Weekly

-3.43% Daily

-20.47% Weekly

4.57% Daily

-4.32% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 0.15% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.68% higher than yesterday and 19.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.43% lower than yesterday and 20.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-05-13 18:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
2022-05-13 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
2022-05-13 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36.
2022-05-12 04:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish