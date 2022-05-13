USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Stagflation and Article 16 Risks
2022-05-13 16:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.62% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BEARISH

50.07%

49.93%

1.37% Daily

5.13% Weekly

-20.17% Daily

-14.62% Weekly

-10.67% Daily

-5.75% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 1.02% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.37% higher than yesterday and 5.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.17% lower than yesterday and 14.62% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 05, 2022 20:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
2022-05-13 16:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
2022-05-13 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36.
2022-05-12 04:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 27, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 27, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00.
2022-05-09 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish