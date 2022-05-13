France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.84% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.46%
50.54%
-24.79% Daily
-29.00% Weekly
46.07% Daily
46.84% Weekly
-0.36% Daily
-3.92% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when France 40 traded near 6,321.90, price has moved 0.67% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.79% lower than yesterday and 29.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 46.07% higher than yesterday and 46.84% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,321.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
