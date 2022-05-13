Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 44.60% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.40%
50.60%
-14.43% Daily
-26.91% Weekly
18.90% Daily
44.60% Weekly
-0.29% Daily
-2.51% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 49.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.43% lower than yesterday and 26.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.90% higher than yesterday and 44.60% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since May 05, 2022 14:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,860.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.