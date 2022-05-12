Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.60% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 49.82% 50.18% -20.72% Daily -16.66% Weekly 16.99% Daily -3.60% Weekly -5.42% Daily -10.58% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 31 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36, price has moved 3.88% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.72% lower than yesterday and 16.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.99% higher than yesterday and 3.60% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.