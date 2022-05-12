News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Nears Official Bear Market, EURUSD Breakout Overdue
2022-05-12 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls at Prior Low. Will Bearish Momentum Resume?
2022-05-12 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36.
2022-05-12 04:23:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Coil Continues- WTI Breakout Levels
2022-05-11 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Snaps Opening Range for May
2022-05-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

49.82%

50.18%

-20.72% Daily

-16.66% Weekly

16.99% Daily

-3.60% Weekly

-5.42% Daily

-10.58% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 31 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36, price has moved 3.88% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.72% lower than yesterday and 16.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.99% higher than yesterday and 3.60% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Mar 31, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 99.36. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

