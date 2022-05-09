News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
2022-05-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Rises as Talks Around Russian Oil Embargo Trumps Dollar Rally
2022-05-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 27, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.71% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

51.64%

48.36%

27.79% Daily

48.02% Weekly

17.32% Daily

-13.71% Weekly

22.50% Daily

9.97% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 27 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00, price has moved 2.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.79% higher than yesterday and 48.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.32% higher than yesterday and 13.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 27, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 29 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2022-05-05 16:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2022-05-05 14:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.94.
2022-05-05 12:23:00
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 28 when Silver traded near 23.00.
2022-05-05 04:23:00
