FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 27, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 51.64% 48.36% 27.79% Daily 48.02% Weekly 17.32% Daily -13.71% Weekly 22.50% Daily 9.97% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 27 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00, price has moved 2.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.79% higher than yesterday and 48.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.32% higher than yesterday and 13.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 27, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,459.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.