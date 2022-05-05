USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 26, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 7.29% Daily 6.36% Weekly -25.51% Daily -17.12% Weekly -12.07% Daily -6.84% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 26 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.57% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.29% higher than yesterday and 6.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.51% lower than yesterday and 17.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 26, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.