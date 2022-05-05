Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 28 when Silver traded near 23.00.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.65% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
96.72%
3.28%
3.33% Daily
11.13% Weekly
-30.36% Daily
-42.65% Weekly
1.71% Daily
7.81% Weekly
Silver: Retail trader data shows 96.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 29.45 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 28 when Silver traded near 23.00. The number of traders net-long is 3.33% higher than yesterday and 11.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.36% lower than yesterday and 42.65% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.