Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 28 when Silver traded near 23.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.65% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Silver BEARISH 96.72% 3.28% 3.33% Daily 11.13% Weekly -30.36% Daily -42.65% Weekly 1.71% Daily 7.81% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 96.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 29.45 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Dec 28 when Silver traded near 23.00. The number of traders net-long is 3.33% higher than yesterday and 11.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.36% lower than yesterday and 42.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.