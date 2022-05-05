GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.04% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 83.89% 16.11% 7.42% Daily 8.64% Weekly -14.34% Daily -3.04% Weekly 3.20% Daily 6.57% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 83.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.21 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28. The number of traders net-long is 7.42% higher than yesterday and 8.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.34% lower than yesterday and 3.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.