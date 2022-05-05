News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
2022-05-05 14:23:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
2022-05-05 11:00:00
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Bulls Break April High After Tailwinds Strengthen
2022-05-05 03:30:00
2022-05-05 03:30:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Technical Forecast
2022-05-05 13:05:00
2022-05-05 13:05:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
2022-05-04 16:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shines after FOMC Meeting
2022-05-05 10:10:00
2022-05-05 10:10:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
2022-05-04 16:30:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
2022-05-05 14:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2022-05-05 14:23:00
2022-05-05 14:23:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
2022-05-05 14:23:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback amid Preset Path for Fed Policy
2022-05-04 20:00:00
2022-05-04 20:00:00
BoE Hikes Rates by 25 bps to 1% but highlights contracting growth

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.04% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

83.89%

16.11%

7.42% Daily

8.64% Weekly

-14.34% Daily

-3.04% Weekly

3.20% Daily

6.57% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 83.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.21 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28. The number of traders net-long is 7.42% higher than yesterday and 8.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.34% lower than yesterday and 3.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

2022-05-05 12:23:00
2022-05-05 04:23:00
2022-05-05 00:23:00
