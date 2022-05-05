EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 29 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 40.24% 59.76% -27.72% Daily -13.92% Weekly 6.47% Daily -1.74% Weekly -10.55% Daily -7.03% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 40.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.48 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Sep 29 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 27.72% lower than yesterday and 13.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.47% higher than yesterday and 1.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.