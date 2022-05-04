News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Mixed as US Services PMI Comes in Light of Expectations – FOMC Rate Decision Eyed
2022-05-04 14:00:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-04 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Muted Price Action Setting WTI Up for a Move
2022-05-04 13:00:00
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-04 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Searches a Low- XAU/USD at Major Levels
2022-05-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-05-04 10:30:00
British Pound Bumps Lows as US Dollar Poised Ahead of the Fed and BoE
2022-05-04 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Mixed as US Services PMI Comes in Light of Expectations – FOMC Rate Decision Eyed
2022-05-04 14:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2022 17:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.00%

50.00%

10.43% Daily

19.06% Weekly

2.97% Daily

-5.22% Weekly

6.57% Daily

5.54% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 26 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 0.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.43% higher than yesterday and 19.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.97% higher than yesterday and 5.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2022 17:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84.
2022-04-26 09:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 18, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
2022-04-25 15:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50.
2022-04-25 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-04-22 14:23:00
