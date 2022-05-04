EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2022 17:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.22% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 10.43% Daily 19.06% Weekly 2.97% Daily -5.22% Weekly 6.57% Daily 5.54% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 26 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 0.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.43% higher than yesterday and 19.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.97% higher than yesterday and 5.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2022 17:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.