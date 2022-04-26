EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 79.80% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.24% 50.76% 5.99% Daily -40.90% Weekly 29.43% Daily 79.80% Weekly 16.72% Daily -10.35% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.99% higher than yesterday and 40.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.43% higher than yesterday and 79.80% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.