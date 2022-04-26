EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 79.80% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.24%
50.76%
5.99% Daily
-40.90% Weekly
29.43% Daily
79.80% Weekly
16.72% Daily
-10.35% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.99% higher than yesterday and 40.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.43% higher than yesterday and 79.80% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.84. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
