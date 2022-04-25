News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-04-25 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
2022-04-23 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Up, Up, and Away
2022-04-24 17:30:00
Breaking news

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron Has Won 2022 French Presidential Election According to Exit Polls

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.16% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

50.24%

49.76%

46.37% Daily

128.55% Weekly

-10.86% Daily

-44.16% Weekly

10.93% Daily

-9.99% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 17 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 46.37% higher than yesterday and 128.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.86% lower than yesterday and 44.16% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.
2022-04-22 14:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Dec 20 when GBP/USD traded near 1.32.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Dec 20 when GBP/USD traded near 1.32.
2022-04-22 12:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60.
2022-04-20 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.
2022-04-13 01:23:00
