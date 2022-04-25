FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.16% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.24% 49.76% 46.37% Daily 128.55% Weekly -10.86% Daily -44.16% Weekly 10.93% Daily -9.99% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 17 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50, price has moved 0.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 46.37% higher than yesterday and 128.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.86% lower than yesterday and 44.16% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,381.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.