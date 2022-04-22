News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 8.51% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

49.32%

50.68%

-38.73% Daily

-22.00% Weekly

22.16% Daily

8.51% Weekly

-18.02% Daily

-9.04% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.62% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 38.73% lower than yesterday and 22.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.16% higher than yesterday and 8.51% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

