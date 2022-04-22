GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Dec 20 when GBP/USD traded near 1.32.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.90% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 79.52% 20.48% 8.25% Daily 19.18% Weekly -22.49% Daily -16.90% Weekly 0.11% Daily 9.45% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 79.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.88 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Dec 20 when GBP/USD traded near 1.32. The number of traders net-long is 8.25% higher than yesterday and 19.18% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.49% lower than yesterday and 16.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.