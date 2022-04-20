News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-19 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Netflix Plunges Over 20% on Huge Miss on Subscribers: Q1 Earnings Report
2022-04-19 20:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sinks on Hawkish Bullard Comments
2022-04-20 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Weighs Yields, US Dollar, Fed Path Amid Crude Oil Pullback
2022-04-20 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-19 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USDJPY Prints a Fresh 20-Year High as the BoJ Buys More Bonds
2022-04-20 08:04:00
Japanese Yen Melts as Fed and BoJ Policies Diverge. How High for USD/JPY?
2022-04-20 05:00:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60.

Research, Research Team
Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.67% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 40

BULLISH

49.91%

50.09%

-8.73% Daily

-19.80% Weekly

24.82% Daily

26.67% Weekly

5.47% Daily

-1.74% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 49.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 05 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60, price has moved 0.82% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.73% lower than yesterday and 19.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.82% higher than yesterday and 26.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.
2022-04-13 01:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91.
2022-04-06 17:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.
2022-03-31 08:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-03-30 01:23:00
Rates

Germany 40
Bullish