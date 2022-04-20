Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.67% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.91%
50.09%
-8.73% Daily
-19.80% Weekly
24.82% Daily
26.67% Weekly
5.47% Daily
-1.74% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 49.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 05 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60, price has moved 0.82% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.73% lower than yesterday and 19.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.82% higher than yesterday and 26.67% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Apr 05, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,379.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
