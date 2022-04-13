AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture
2022-04-12 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Watching Price Action Around March Low
2022-04-12 13:00:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.80% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.26%

49.74%

4.62% Daily

43.24% Weekly

-3.70% Daily

-24.80% Weekly

0.31% Daily

-1.22% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 17 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 0.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.62% higher than yesterday and 43.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.70% lower than yesterday and 24.80% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Mar 24, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,517.91.
2022-04-06 17:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 88.44.
2022-03-31 08:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 16, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.68.
2022-03-30 01:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Mar 22, 2022 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.83.
2022-03-29 15:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish